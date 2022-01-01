Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Ashburn

Ashburn restaurants
Ashburn restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Burger Shack- Ashburn

42841 Creek View Plaza, Ashburn

Avg 4.2 (633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast in Teriyaki with Bacon and Swiss Cheese
More about The Burger Shack- Ashburn
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse - Ashburn

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Teriyaki Chicken$18.00
Cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, our marinated chicken breast basted with teriyaki sauce, topped with a grilled pineapple slice. Served over a garnish of wild rice.
More about The All American Steakhouse - Ashburn

