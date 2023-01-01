Chicken tikka in Ashburn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Celebration by Rupa Vira

44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Meatball$22.00
Meatballs made from Chicken Tikka and Ricotta Cheese with chef’s special smoked chili sauce.
Chicken Tikka Masala$22.00
More about Celebration by Rupa Vira
Item pic

 

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Naan$5.00
Stuffed Naan - A delightful Indian Naan that is stuffed with a classic and delectable mixture of Kashmiri spices or Chicken Tikka or Kheema.
Chicken Tikka Kabob Platter$17.50
Lunch portion of Bawarchi Chicken Tikka Kabob served with Basmati Rice, Chick Pea Curry, Naan, Raitha and a chef's special dessert.
2 Chicken Tikka Biryanis and 1 Appetizer$33.80
Bawarchi special biryanis cooked with basmati rice and special sauces. Choose from a variety of meats and proteins. Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

