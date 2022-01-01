Chimichangas in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Los Toltecos of Broadlands
Los Toltecos of Broadlands
43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194, Ashburn
|Chimichanga Deluxe
|$14.99
|Chimichanga
|$3.99
|Chimichangas Meal
|$45.00
More about Parrandos Tex-Mex
Parrandos Tex-Mex
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn
|Seafood Chimichanga
|$16.00
Large flour tortilla with shrimp and scallops, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$13.50
Large flour tortilla with Chicken, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Beef Chimichanga
|$13.00