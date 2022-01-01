Cobb salad in Ashburn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn

43761 Parkhurst Plz # 100, Ashburn

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUFFALO COBB SALAD$15.00
ICEBERG & ROMAINE, TOMATO, BACON, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, AVOCADO, CHEDDAR SOURDOUGH CROUTONS, GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN & RANCH DRESSING
The All American Steakhouse

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn

Takeout
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
