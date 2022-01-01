Cobb salad in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn
Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn
43761 Parkhurst Plz # 100, Ashburn
|BUFFALO COBB SALAD
|$15.00
ICEBERG & ROMAINE, TOMATO, BACON, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, AVOCADO, CHEDDAR SOURDOUGH CROUTONS, GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN & RANCH DRESSING
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn
|*Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
|*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.