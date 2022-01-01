Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Ashburn

Go
Ashburn restaurants
Toast

Ashburn restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Hot Pot Legend Ashburn image

 

Hot Pot Legend Ashburn

20462 Exchange St., Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu$8.00
Soft tofu, fried till crispy, served with sweet and sour dipping sauce
More about Hot Pot Legend Ashburn
Item pic

 

Pho Nomenal

20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
V3. Fried Crispy Tofu - Đau Hu Chien Gion$6.99
A plain fried tofu will meet well with the sweet and sour sauce for your appetizer.
V4. Fried Salty Crispy Tofu - Dau Hu Rang Muoi$7.99
A bit salty taste for appetizer to enhance your tongue's receptors.
More about Pho Nomenal

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashburn

Cornbread

French Fries

Chicken Fajitas

Caesar Salad

Taco Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Fajitas

Map

More near Ashburn to explore

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston