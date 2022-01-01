Crispy tofu in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve crispy tofu
More about Hot Pot Legend Ashburn
Hot Pot Legend Ashburn
20462 Exchange St., Ashburn
|Crispy Tofu
|$8.00
Soft tofu, fried till crispy, served with sweet and sour dipping sauce
More about Pho Nomenal
Pho Nomenal
20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn
|V3. Fried Crispy Tofu - Đau Hu Chien Gion
|$6.99
A plain fried tofu will meet well with the sweet and sour sauce for your appetizer.
|V4. Fried Salty Crispy Tofu - Dau Hu Rang Muoi
|$7.99
A bit salty taste for appetizer to enhance your tongue's receptors.