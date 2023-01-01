Dum biryani in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve dum biryani
More about Celebration by Rupa Vira
Celebration by Rupa Vira
44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn
|Vegetable Dum Biryani
|$16.00
Mumbai style Biryani. Aromatic rice, fragrant spices, caramelized onions
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN
|Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani Combo
|$14.50
Lunch portion of Bawarchi Vegetable Biryani served with a special appetizer, raitha, salan and a chef's special dessert. Beverage is not included.
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani Combo
|$15.50
Lunch portion of Bawarchi Chicken Biryani served with a special appetizer, raitha, salan and a chef's special dessert. Beverage is not included.
|2 Veg Dum Biryanis and 1 Appetizer
|$29.80
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.