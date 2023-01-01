Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dum biryani in Ashburn

Ashburn restaurants
Ashburn restaurants that serve dum biryani

Celebration by Rupa Vira

44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Dum Biryani$16.00
Mumbai style Biryani. Aromatic rice, fragrant spices, caramelized onions
More about Celebration by Rupa Vira
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani Combo$14.50
Lunch portion of Bawarchi Vegetable Biryani served with a special appetizer, raitha, salan and a chef's special dessert. Beverage is not included.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani Combo$15.50
Lunch portion of Bawarchi Chicken Biryani served with a special appetizer, raitha, salan and a chef's special dessert. Beverage is not included.
2 Veg Dum Biryanis and 1 Appetizer$29.80
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

