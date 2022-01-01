Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Dumplings in
Ashburn
/
Ashburn
/
Dumplings
Ashburn restaurants that serve dumplings
FRENCH FRIES
Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
20937 Ashburn Rd #125, Ashburn
Avg 4.5
(136 reviews)
Manti (Turkish Beef dumpling)
$17.00
More about Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
Hot Pot Legend Ashburn
20462 Exchange St., Ashburn
No reviews yet
Fried Dumplings
$8.00
Spicy Mini Dumplings
$8.00
More about Hot Pot Legend Ashburn
