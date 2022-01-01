Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Ashburn

Ashburn restaurants
Ashburn restaurants that serve dumplings

Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant

20937 Ashburn Rd #125, Ashburn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Manti (Turkish Beef dumpling)$17.00
More about Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
Hot Pot Legend Ashburn image

 

Hot Pot Legend Ashburn

20462 Exchange St., Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Dumplings$8.00
Spicy Mini Dumplings$8.00
More about Hot Pot Legend Ashburn

