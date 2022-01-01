Fajitas in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve fajitas
Los Toltecos of Broadlands
43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194, Ashburn
|Fajita
|$18.99
Parrandos Tex-Mex
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn
|Chicken Fajita
|$19.00
Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
|Steak Fajita
|$24.00
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.