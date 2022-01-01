Fried rice in Ashburn
Bawarchi Biryanis
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN
|Szechuan Fried Rice
|$10.90
Spicy Szechuan styled fried rice with your choice of Veggies or protein.
|Fried Rice
|$10.90
Aromatic rice stir fried with your choice of protein or vegetables. Pictured: Chicken Fried Rice
|Party Tray - Fried Rice
|$70.00
Food in 12 1/2" x 10 1/4" x 2 1/2" Aluminum Half Size Deep Foil Pan.
Hot Pot Legend Ashburn
20462 Exchange St., Ashburn
|Fried Rice 炒饭
|$15.00
Stri-fried rice, mixed with peas, carrots, scallions, and eggs. Your choice of chicken or beef or shrimp or veggies. Upgrade to seafood combination for +$3
|Fried Rice
Pho Nomenal
20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn
|V9. Vegetarian Fried Rice - Com Chien Chay
|$14.99
The Vietnamese Fried Rice with tofu and mix vegetables. It is the lovable dish for anyone who wants some healthy taste of fried rice.
|S18. Side Fried Rice
|$9.99
Carrot, Beans, White Rice
