Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Ashburn

Go
Ashburn restaurants
Toast

Ashburn restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Bawarchi Biryanis

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Szechuan Fried Rice$10.90
Spicy Szechuan styled fried rice with your choice of Veggies or protein.
Fried Rice$10.90
Aromatic rice stir fried with your choice of protein or vegetables. Pictured: Chicken Fried Rice
Party Tray - Fried Rice$70.00
Food in 12 1/2" x 10 1/4" x 2 1/2" Aluminum Half Size Deep Foil Pan.
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Hot Pot Legend Ashburn image

 

Hot Pot Legend Ashburn

20462 Exchange St., Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice 炒饭$15.00
Stri-fried rice, mixed with peas, carrots, scallions, and eggs. Your choice of chicken or beef or shrimp or veggies. Upgrade to seafood combination for +$3
Fried Rice
More about Hot Pot Legend Ashburn
Item pic

 

Pho Nomenal

20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
V9. Vegetarian Fried Rice - Com Chien Chay$14.99
The Vietnamese Fried Rice with tofu and mix vegetables. It is the lovable dish for anyone who wants some healthy taste of fried rice.
S18. Side Fried Rice$9.99
Carrot, Beans, White Rice
S18. Side Fried Rice$9.99
Carrot, Beans, White Rice
More about Pho Nomenal

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashburn

Grilled Chicken

Cheese Fries

Sundaes

Chimichangas

Pork Chops

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Ashburn to explore

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston