Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Ashburn

Go
Ashburn restaurants
Toast

Ashburn restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Oxus7 image

FRENCH FRIES

Oxus7

20937 Ashburn Rd #125, Ashburn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
Takeout
MIXED GRILL- Chicken, Beef & Adana, with rice$35.95
More about Oxus7
Parrandos Tex-Mex image

 

Parrandos Tex-Mex

42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Enchilada$15.00
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around grilled chicken. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Kids Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.00
Grilled Chicken Burrito$16.00
Grilled chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
More about Parrandos Tex-Mex
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Kid Grilled Chicken$1.00
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Pho Nomenal

20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SW1. Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Banh Mi Ga Nuong Sa$7.99
A6. Summer Rolls Grilled Chicken - Goi Cuon Thit Nuong Ga$5.79
A pair of soft rolls for those who want a healthy and fresh appetizer. All stuffed ingredients including grilled chicken, lettuce, basil, and vermicelli are wrapped in a piece of rice paper. It is served with peanut sauce and crush peanuts.
Served in a portion of 2 rolls.
More about Pho Nomenal

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashburn

Cheese Fries

Kebabs

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Ceviche

Caesar Salad

Cornbread

Enchiladas

Map

More near Ashburn to explore

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston