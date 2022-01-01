Grilled chicken in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Oxus7
FRENCH FRIES
Oxus7
20937 Ashburn Rd #125, Ashburn
|MIXED GRILL- Chicken, Beef & Adana, with rice
|$35.95
More about Parrandos Tex-Mex
Parrandos Tex-Mex
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn
|Grilled Chicken Enchilada
|$15.00
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around grilled chicken. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Kids Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Grilled chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn
|*Kid Grilled Chicken
|$1.00
|*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about Pho Nomenal
Pho Nomenal
20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn
|SW1. Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Banh Mi Ga Nuong Sa
|$7.99
|A6. Summer Rolls Grilled Chicken - Goi Cuon Thit Nuong Ga
|$5.79
A pair of soft rolls for those who want a healthy and fresh appetizer. All stuffed ingredients including grilled chicken, lettuce, basil, and vermicelli are wrapped in a piece of rice paper. It is served with peanut sauce and crush peanuts.
Served in a portion of 2 rolls.