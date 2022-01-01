Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Ashburn

Ashburn restaurants
Ashburn restaurants that serve kebabs

Oxus7 image

FRENCH FRIES

Oxus7

20937 Ashburn Rd #125, Ashburn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN KEBAB SALAD PLATTER$13.00
More about Oxus7
Item pic

 

Bawarchi Biryanis

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reshmi Kebab$15.90
Traditional Muglai dish prepared in India. It gets its name from the succulence of the meat after prolonged marinating and light braising. Traditionally, chicken, beef or lamb meat is used, but prawns or scallops are good substitutes too for this smooth as silk kebabs.
Chapli Kebab$15.90
Chapli Kebab is a pushtun style minced kebab, made from ground mutton with various spices in the shape of a patty.
More about Bawarchi Biryanis

