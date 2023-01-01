Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb biryani in Ashburn

Ashburn restaurants that serve lamb biryani

Celebration by Rupa Vira

44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Biryani$23.00
Mumbai style Biryani with lamb. Aromatic rice, fragrant spices, caramelized onions
More about Celebration by Rupa Vira
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
2 Boneless Mutton (Lamb) Biryanis and 1 Appetizer$37.80
Bawarchi special biryanis cooked with basmati rice and special sauces. Choose from a variety of meats and proteins. Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

