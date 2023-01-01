Mango lassi in Ashburn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Celebration by Rupa Vira

44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$6.00
More about Celebration by Rupa Vira
Item pic

 

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Lassi (16oz)$5.00
Indian traditional yogurt based Mango drink (pro-biotic).
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

