Masala dosa in Ashburn

Ashburn restaurants
Ashburn restaurants that serve masala dosa

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

Masala Dosa$11.40
Rice and lentil crepe filled with potato curry served with chutneys and sambar
Mysore Masala Dosa$11.40
Rice and lentil crepe first blasted with spicy sauce and then filled with potato curry. Served with chutneys and sambar
Rava Masala Dosa$11.90
Crispy Rice crepe filled with Potato curry and served with chutneys and sambar
Rupa Vira's The Signature

21760 Beaumeade Cir,Unit 120A, Ashburn

MASALA DOSA$12.95
Dosa filled with mashed potatoes, onion, peas
