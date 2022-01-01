Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Ashburn

Ashburn restaurants
Ashburn restaurants that serve pork chops

The All American Steakhouse

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn

Takeout
*Pork Chops$18.00
Mesquite- grilled, marinated chops served Plain
Black Hog Ashburn VA

20064 Riverside Commons Plaza, Ashburn

TakeoutDelivery
Carolina Chopped Pork Sandwich$15.30
Chopped smoked shoulder.
Choose Between Lexington (Tomato based vinegar sauce/ Spicy red slaw), or Eastern (Vinegar & Seasoning sauce, creamy slaw)
Carolina Chopped Pork$17.85
Chopped smoked shoulder, vinegar sauce
Pho Nomenal

20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
C1. Rice with Grilled Pork Chop - Com Suon Nuong$13.99
Grilled Pork Chop is marinated with our secret sauce that our beloved customers can never forget. It is served with steamed white rice, salad, cucumber, tomatoes, and green onions, with the dipping fish sauce.
