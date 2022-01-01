Pork chops in Ashburn
The All American Steakhouse
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn
|*Pork Chops
|$18.00
Mesquite- grilled, marinated chops served Plain
Black Hog Ashburn VA
20064 Riverside Commons Plaza, Ashburn
|Carolina Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$15.30
Chopped smoked shoulder.
Choose Between Lexington (Tomato based vinegar sauce/ Spicy red slaw), or Eastern (Vinegar & Seasoning sauce, creamy slaw)
|Carolina Chopped Pork
|$17.85
Chopped smoked shoulder, vinegar sauce
Pho Nomenal
20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn
|C1. Rice with Grilled Pork Chop - Com Suon Nuong
|$13.99
Grilled Pork Chop is marinated with our secret sauce that our beloved customers can never forget. It is served with steamed white rice, salad, cucumber, tomatoes, and green onions, with the dipping fish sauce.