Quesadillas in Ashburn

Parrandos Tex-Mex

42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn

Quesadilla$14.00
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Kids Quesadilla$8.50
Fresh tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, steak, or chicken; served with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese and grilled until golden brown.
The All American Steakhouse

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn

*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
