Rasmalai in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve rasmalai
More about Celebration by Rupa Vira
Celebration by Rupa Vira
44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn
|Holi Rasmalai
|$9.00
Classic Rasmalai in Black Currant, Mango and Paan Gulkand flavor
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN
|Mango Rasmalai
|$6.00
Mango rasmalai is a soft, spongy and delicious Indian dessert prepared with mango flavor to suit the summer season. Yes the regular rasmalai is given a mango twist which gives this sweet/ dessert a different taste, look and appealing color as well. I am sure this mango rasmalai will be loved by all the mango lovers. This golden beauty (mango) can be relished just like that.
Serving size: 8oz.