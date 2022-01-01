Salmon in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve salmon
More about Parrandos Tex-Mex
Parrandos Tex-Mex
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn
|Salmon Morelos
|$23.00
Grilled filet of Salmon topped with shrimp and scallops in Morelos sauce. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn
|*Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
|*Salmon Dinner
|$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
|*Teriyaki Salmon Dinner
|$23.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning, then topped with teriyaki sauce and a grilled pineapple slice.