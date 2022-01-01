Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Ashburn

Go
Ashburn restaurants
Toast

Ashburn restaurants that serve salmon

Oxus7 image

FRENCH FRIES

Oxus7

20937 Ashburn Rd #125, Ashburn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Kebap$18.00
More about Oxus7
Parrandos Tex-Mex image

 

Parrandos Tex-Mex

42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Morelos$23.00
Grilled filet of Salmon topped with shrimp and scallops in Morelos sauce. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
More about Parrandos Tex-Mex
*Salmon Salad image

 

The All American Steakhouse

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Salmon Salad$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
*Salmon Dinner$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
*Teriyaki Salmon Dinner$23.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning, then topped with teriyaki sauce and a grilled pineapple slice.
More about The All American Steakhouse

