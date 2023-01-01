Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Ashburn

Go
Ashburn restaurants
Toast

Ashburn restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

Celebration by Rupa Vira

44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa$12.00
Stuffed patty with spiced potatio and green peas filing
Samosa Chaat$14.00
Samosa with chickpeas, onion, chutney, yogurt
More about Celebration by Rupa Vira
Item pic

 

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Samosa Chat$9.90
Deconstructed Samosas topped with Chickpea masala, savory chutneys and fresh onions.
Samosas (2)$6.90
Dough pockets filled with Potato and Vegetable Mix. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
Item pic

 

Rupa Vira's The Signature

21760 Beaumeade Cir,Unit 120A, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SAMOSA CHAAT$11.95
Samosa with chick peas, onion and chutneys
SAMOSA$5.95
Spiced potatoes, onions, peas, lentils and spices
More about Rupa Vira's The Signature

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashburn

Bread Pudding

Chilli Chicken

Dosa

Shrimp Tacos

Seafood Soup

Burritos

Hummus

Spaghetti

Map

More near Ashburn to explore

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (28 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (443 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston