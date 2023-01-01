Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Ashburn

Ashburn restaurants
Ashburn restaurants that serve tamales

Los Toltecos of Broadlands image

 

Los Toltecos of Broadlands

43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194, Ashburn

Tamale$3.99
More about Los Toltecos of Broadlands
Parrandos Tex-Mex image

 

Parrandos Tex-Mex

42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn

Sweet Corn Tamal$6.00
Corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream.
Chicken Tamales$14.00
Two large chicken tomatoes topped with melted cheese and rancher sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
Sweet Corn Tamal$4.50
More about Parrandos Tex-Mex

