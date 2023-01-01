Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tandoori roti in
Ashburn
/
Ashburn
/
Tandoori Roti
Ashburn restaurants that serve tandoori roti
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN
No reviews yet
Tandoori Roti
$3.00
Whole Wheat Bread baked in tandoor oven. No butter
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
Rupa Vira's The Signature
21760 Beaumeade Cir,Unit 120A, Ashburn
No reviews yet
TANDOORI ROTI
$3.95
More about Rupa Vira's The Signature
