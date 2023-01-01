Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Ashburn

Ashburn restaurants
Ashburn restaurants that serve tikka masala

Celebration by Rupa Vira

44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn

Chicken Tikka Masala$22.00
Shrimp Tikka Masala$25.00
Shrimp grilled in tandoor served with tikka sauce.
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

Paneer Tikka Masala$14.40
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream.
Paneer Tikka Masala Combo$14.50
Lunch Portion of Paneer Tikka Masala served with Appetizer, Basmati Rice, half naan and a chef's special dessert. Beverage is not included.
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.90
Grilled Chicken Chunks cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of cream. National Dish of Britain
Rupa Vira's The Signature

21760 Beaumeade Cir,Unit 120A, Ashburn

PANEER TIKKA MASALA$15.95
