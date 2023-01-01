Vada in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve vada
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN
|Chicken Vada
|$9.90
A crispy chicken kheema vada made by deep-frying the blend of minced chicken, chana dal, spices, and fresh green leaves.
More about Rupa Vira's The Signature
Rupa Vira's The Signature
21760 Beaumeade Cir,Unit 120A, Ashburn
|BATATA VADA
|$7.95
Spicy potato filling deep fried in a gram flour batter
|IDLI VADA
|$9.95
"Combination of Idli and Vada served with sambar and chutney.
|VADA PAV
|$10.95
Bread stuffed with spicy potato filling deep fried in a gram flour batter