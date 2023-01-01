Wedge salad in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve wedge salad
More about Farm & Fork Kitchen
Farm & Fork Kitchen
42755 Creek View Plaza Unit #100, Ashburn
|Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg Lettuce, housemade buttermilk ranch dressing, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes
More about The All American Steakhouse - Ashburn
The All American Steakhouse - Ashburn
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn
|Wedge Salad - Entree
|$7.00
A quarter head of Iceburg Lettuce topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Red Onion, Tomatoes, & Bacon. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing on the side.