Asheville restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Haywood Common
507 haywood rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Tuna Poke
|$18.00
Raw yellowfin tuna, coconut lime rice, fish sauce ponzu, avocado, radish, carrot, seaweed salad, herbs, sriracha lime mayo.
|Thai Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
Fried Joyce Farms chicken, Thai buffalo sauce, cabbage, carrot + onion slaw, fish sauce ponzu, herbs, charred ginger mayo, Hawaiian roll.
|Chicken + Waffles
|$16.00
Fried chicken, pickled slaw, Thai buffalo sauce, house ranch, garam masala waffles, side salad.
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mochiko Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Mochiko fried chicken thigh, LTO, Gochujang Aioli and Su-Miso drizzle on a King's Hawaiian Sweet Roll.
|French Onion Soup
|$6.00
Need we say more?
|BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
House-smoked Pulled Pork, slaw, sweet pickles, onion ring and BBQ sauce.
Moose Cafe
570 BREVARD RD, ASHEVILLE
|Popular items
|Traditional Holiday Sides
|$12.99
A la a Carte - Quart Serving. Classic Macaroni & Cheese, Seasonal Spiced Apples, Steamed Cabbage, Homemade Coleslaw, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle.
|Christmas Package Feast
|$59.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle. (Feeds up to 4)
|Whole Pecan Pie
|$12.99
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Carrot Hotcakes
Served with cardamom cream cheese and maple syrup
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
roasted tomatoes, bacon, cheddar omelette, chipotle aioli, croissant, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
scramble eggs, serranos, peppers & onions, cheddar, chorizo or tofu chorizo, red salsa, cilantro crema, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +12)
Baby Bull
1 Roberts Street #101, asheville
|Popular items
|Extra Sauce
|$0.50
|Hush Puppies
|$4.95
|Kid's Burger
|$8.95
Taco Billy
201 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Santi
|$5.45
Chipotle-Stewed Chicken Tinga, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Chipotle Crema on a Corn Tortilla
|Little Sister
|$5.45
Grilled Queso Fresco, Refried Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and Chipotle Crema on a Flour Tortilla
|Yard Bird
|$5.45
Corn Flake-Almond Crusted Fried Chicken Tender, Topped with Tangy Mango Slaw, & Sriracha Aioli on a Flour Tortilla
Social
74 Patton Avenue, Asheville
|Popular items
|Spinach Artichoke
|$9.95
Butterkäse and fontina cheeses, vegetable
broth, fresh spinach, garlic, artichoke hearts, Parmesan, and Tabasco® | V, GF
|Very Berry Waffles
|$12.95
Pearl sugar waffles, wildberry butter,
fresh berries, whipped cream, and
mapleberry syrup | V
|S'mores
Creamy flavor of milk chocolate, marshmallow crème, graham cracker and
caramel flambé
Wicked Weed
147 Coxe Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|Angel of Darkness
|$10.00
Angel of Darkness is fermented with over two pounds per gallon of whole blackberries, montmorency cherries, boysenberries, and raspberries. It is then aged in oloroso sherry casks for 10 months and blended and refermented with an additional two pounds per gallon of fruit.
|Kiwi Morte
|$10.00
American Sour Ale fermented with kiwi.
|24 Pack Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale
|$19.99
Fresh Pressed is a medium-bodied wheat ale that is hazy straw colored in nature. It is beautifully balanced with both sweet and bitter flavors . It's brewed with blood orange, ruby red grapefruit, and agave nectar.
Posana
1 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.00
puffed rice, pork belly, onion, fried egg aioli, cider vinaigrette
|Breadsticks
|$4.50
housemade, sesame seeds, butter, Theros olive oil
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
Three Graces Manchego-style cheese, pumpkin seeds, currants, lemon, Theros olive oil
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
South of Philly
4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600, Asheville
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$20.00
|Meatless Meat Philly
|Chicken Tenders
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Black Bear Pizza
3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Black Bear Greek Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and feta
|Steak & Cheese Philly
melted provolone with sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions
|Meat Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - AVL
1127 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mac Attack
|$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
|Super Spud
|$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
|BEAR Attack
|$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville
|Popular items
|Classic Chocolate Chip (V)
|$4.00
Classic chocolate chip cookie made with shortening. Vegan.
|Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
Grilled cheese with cheddar and gruyere on home-made challah bread
|Turkey Pretzel Roll
|$11.00
Turkey, smoked gouda, whole grain honey mustard and pickled red onions on a pretzel roll, grilled to perfection. Includes 1 side.
Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave
417 Biltmore Ave #4f, Asheville
|Popular items
|Biscuit and Gravy
|$8.00
Biscuit with your choice of gravy
|Biscuit and
|$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
|Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buxton Chicken Palace
56 Patton Ave S&W Market, Asheville
|Popular items
|Chicken Nuggets
|$6.99
Seven hand cut all natural chicken nuggets, dill pickles.
|SPECIAL: Buxton Chicken Parm
|$8.99
All natural fried chicken breast, herb garlic butter bun, sweet marinara, melty provolone cheese.
|Buxton Classic Combo
|$10.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun. Served with waffle fries and a drink.
SEAFOOD
The Lobster Trap
35 Patton Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|Lobster Bisque GF
A Maine classic prepared in the traditional manner
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$35.00
Fresh sweet Maine Lobster chilled and served on a locally made brioche bun.
|Gulf Coast Oysters (one dozen)
|$17.00
One dozen oysters from the Gulf Coast with cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon and crackers
American Burger
33 Town Square Boulevard, Asheville
|Popular items
|Carolina Dog
|$6.50
Chili, Slaw, Onions and Mustard
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Fountain Drinks
|$2.50
The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
100 Charlotte Street, Asheville
|Popular items
|Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts (~1lb ea.)
|$7.79
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken! Such wonderful flavor! No hormones or antibiotics ever added. ( 2 breast per pack, ~ 1lb.)
|Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs (4ea., ~1lb pack)
|$6.89
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken.
No antibiotics, no hormones, flavorful lean protein.
|Chop Shop Bacon (1lb - sliced)
|$13.49
Our local pastured heritage pork belly house cured and smoked - perfectly sliced.
PIZZA
PIE.ZAA Pizza
46 Millard ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|Cheese Pie
|$32.00
Fresh Mozz. Marinara. For the true pizza enthusiast.
|Special Pie
|$38.00
Rotating Special Pie. Follow @Pie_zaa on Instagram for the updated Monthly Special.
|Roni Pie
|$36.00
Fresh Mozz. Marinara & Pepperoni
Chai Pani
22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville
|Popular items
|Matchstick Okra Fries (Vegan)
|$10.99
Julienned “okra fries” tossed with salt & seasoning, served with a lime
wedge. Okra like you’ve never had it - one of our signature dishes.
*Dietary Modifications*
Gluten-Free- 99% gluten-free (fried in a shared fryer)
|To-Go Saag Paneer & Rice
|$11.99
Spinach simmered with cumin, garam masala, fenugreek, tomatoes, paneer (Indian farmer's cheese), and a dash of cream. Served with basmati rice, raita, and pickled masala slaw. Please note, this is our convenient, single-package "to-go curry and rice" and does not come with daal or papadum. If you would like to add those items on they can be found under extras.
|Naan
|$2.99
Flatbread cooked on our flattop griddle and brushed with ghee (clarified butter).
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bargello
7 Patton Avenue, Asheville
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Shaved Radish, Three Graces Feta, Aleppo Pepper, Sumac
(Vegetarian)
|Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
|$18.00
House Made Pasta, Parmesan Cream, Black Pepper
|Falafels
|$13.00
Romesco, Warm Citrus Marinated Olives, Three Graces Feta
FRENCH FRIES
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd
733 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
|Full Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
|Biscuit and
|$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
Laughing Seed Cafe
40 Wall St, Asheville
|Popular items
|Harmony Bowl (V, GFI, NFI)
|$17.00
HARMONY BOWL
Harmony Bowl: Mixed seasonal veggies (carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, Kale, Brown rice,
-Black beans: beans,olive oil, garlic, onion, bay leaves, oregano, cumin, coriander, chili powder, pepper, cayenne, salt
-SG: ginger root, garlic, sesame oil, tamri, lemon juice, basil, cayenne, canola/olive oil blend, silken tofu
|Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos (V, GFI, NFI)
|$15.00
-Cauliflower:salt, smoked paprika, onion powder, cauliflower
-Buffalo sauce:“Frank’s Red Hot”(distilled vinegar, cayenne, salt, water, canola oil, paprika, xanthan gum, garlic powder), “Earth Balance Vegan Butter”(vegetable oil blend, water, salt, pea protein isolate, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor, lactic acid, beta carotene)
-CR: Veganaise, chipotles, garlic, nutritional yeast, chili powder, chili flakes, chipotle vinegar, garlic powder, onion, salt, pepper, basil
corn tortilla
|Seed Burger (V, GFI Bun OPTION, NFI)
|$15.00
-House made bun:canola/olive oil blend, AP flour, sugar, yeast, salt
-Seed patty:Beets, carrot, black bean, rice, roasted garlic, garlic oil, onions, worcestershire, salt, smoked paprika, rice flour
garnish: lettuce, tomato, red onion
-Garlic aioli:Vegenaise, garlic(powder, roasted) canola/olive oil blend
Buxton Hall BBQ
32 Banks Avenue, Asheville
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$6.00
7 hushpuppies w/ tartar sauce
|Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
red sauce, slaw, pickles, choice of one side
|Buffalo BBQ Fried Nuggets
|$12.00
eight Joyce Farms fried chicken nuggets, BBQ buffalo, crudites, ranch & blue cheese
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville
|Popular items
|3 Side Plate
|$9.00
Choice of 3 of our side salads.
|Caprese Ciabatta
|$8.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatox and nut-free arugula pesto on a ciabatta roll, grilled to perfection. Includes one side.
|Italian Ciabatta
|$8.00
Salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar, and dijon mayo on a ciabatta roll, grilled to perfection. Includes one side.
SEAFOOD
Corner Kitchen
3 Boston Way, Asheville
|Popular items
|Pecan Crusted Trout
|$30.00
Sunburst Farms Trout, Ginger Sweet Potatoes, Brown Butter Green Beans, "Bourbon Sauce" Sweet Frites
|Biltmore Village Reuben
|$15.00
House Cooked Corned Beef, Griddled Toasted Rye, Melted Swiss, Braised Sauerkraut, and Homemade 1000 Island Dressing, Choice of Side
|Brasstown Burger
|$16.00
Big (8 oz.) Burger, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Bun, with Choice of Side
Farm Burger
1831 Hendersonville Road, Asheville
|Popular items
|No. 4 - The Chicken Burger
|$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
|Rings & Fries
|$5.75
The best of both crispy worlds! A basket of our hand-cut fries alongside our panko breaded onion rings. Served with our smoked paprika mayo.
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
FRENCH FRIES
Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd
1994 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Full Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
|Biscuit and Gravy
|$8.00
Biscuit with your choice of gravy
|Biscuit and
|$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
Pulp + Sprout
233 S. Liberty Street, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mushroom Banh Mi
|$13.50
Seared mushroom mix, hummus, pickled veggies, sriracha aioli, sesame cabbage slaw, fresh cilantro on a sourdough baguette
|Acai Bowl
|$11.50
acai, blueberry, banana, mango, oat milk puree topped with house made granola, goji, mulberries, fresh fruit, matcha, super-food cashew pudding
|Morning Dew
|$10.25
Kale, Celery, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger