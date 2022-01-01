Asheville restaurants you'll love

Asheville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Asheville

Asheville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Must-try Asheville restaurants

Haywood Common image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Haywood Common

507 haywood rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Poke$18.00
Raw yellowfin tuna, coconut lime rice, fish sauce ponzu, avocado, radish, carrot, seaweed salad, herbs, sriracha lime mayo.
Thai Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Fried Joyce Farms chicken, Thai buffalo sauce, cabbage, carrot + onion slaw, fish sauce ponzu, herbs, charred ginger mayo, Hawaiian roll.
Chicken + Waffles$16.00
Fried chicken, pickled slaw, Thai buffalo sauce, house ranch, garam masala waffles, side salad.
More about Haywood Common
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill image

 

Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill

1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mochiko Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Mochiko fried chicken thigh, LTO, Gochujang Aioli and Su-Miso drizzle on a King's Hawaiian Sweet Roll.
French Onion Soup$6.00
Need we say more?
BBQ Pork Sandwich$15.00
House-smoked Pulled Pork, slaw, sweet pickles, onion ring and BBQ sauce.
More about Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
Moose Cafe image

 

Moose Cafe

570 BREVARD RD, ASHEVILLE

Avg 4.4 (1396 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Holiday Sides$12.99
A la a Carte - Quart Serving. Classic Macaroni & Cheese, Seasonal Spiced Apples, Steamed Cabbage, Homemade Coleslaw, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle.
Christmas Package Feast$59.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle. (Feeds up to 4)
Whole Pecan Pie$12.99
More about Moose Cafe
Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carrot Hotcakes
Served with cardamom cream cheese and maple syrup
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
roasted tomatoes, bacon, cheddar omelette, chipotle aioli, croissant, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scramble eggs, serranos, peppers & onions, cheddar, chorizo or tofu chorizo, red salsa, cilantro crema, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +12)
More about Sunny Point Cafe
Baby Bull image

 

Baby Bull

1 Roberts Street #101, asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Sauce$0.50
Hush Puppies$4.95
Kid's Burger$8.95
More about Baby Bull
Taco Billy image

 

Taco Billy

201 Haywood Rd, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Santi$5.45
Chipotle-Stewed Chicken Tinga, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Chipotle Crema on a Corn Tortilla
Little Sister$5.45
Grilled Queso Fresco, Refried Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and Chipotle Crema on a Flour Tortilla
Yard Bird$5.45
Corn Flake-Almond Crusted Fried Chicken Tender, Topped with Tangy Mango Slaw, & Sriracha Aioli on a Flour Tortilla
More about Taco Billy
Social image

 

Social

74 Patton Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spinach Artichoke$9.95
Butterkäse and fontina cheeses, vegetable
broth, fresh spinach, garlic, artichoke hearts, Parmesan, and Tabasco® | V, GF
Very Berry Waffles$12.95
Pearl sugar waffles, wildberry butter,
fresh berries, whipped cream, and
mapleberry syrup | V
S'mores
Creamy flavor of milk chocolate, marshmallow crème, graham cracker and
caramel flambé
More about Social
Wicked Weed image

 

Wicked Weed

147 Coxe Ave, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Angel of Darkness$10.00
Angel of Darkness is fermented with over two pounds per gallon of whole blackberries, montmorency cherries, boysenberries, and raspberries. It is then aged in oloroso sherry casks for 10 months and blended and refermented with an additional two pounds per gallon of fruit.
Kiwi Morte$10.00
American Sour Ale fermented with kiwi.
24 Pack Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale$19.99
Fresh Pressed is a medium-bodied wheat ale that is hazy straw colored in nature. It is beautifully balanced with both sweet and bitter flavors . It's brewed with blood orange, ruby red grapefruit, and agave nectar.
More about Wicked Weed
Posana image

 

Posana

1 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
puffed rice, pork belly, onion, fried egg aioli, cider vinaigrette
Breadsticks$4.50
housemade, sesame seeds, butter, Theros olive oil
Kale Salad$11.00
Three Graces Manchego-style cheese, pumpkin seeds, currants, lemon, Theros olive oil
More about Posana
South of Philly image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

South of Philly

4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Wings$20.00
Meatless Meat Philly
Chicken Tenders
More about South of Philly
Black Bear Pizza image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Black Bear Pizza

3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bear Greek Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and feta
Steak & Cheese Philly
melted provolone with sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions
Meat Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella
More about Black Bear Pizza
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - AVL image

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - AVL

1127 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
Super Spud$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - AVL
Well-Bred Bakery & Café image

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Chocolate Chip (V)$4.00
Classic chocolate chip cookie made with shortening. Vegan.
Grilled Cheese$8.00
Grilled cheese with cheddar and gruyere on home-made challah bread
Turkey Pretzel Roll$11.00
Turkey, smoked gouda, whole grain honey mustard and pickled red onions on a pretzel roll, grilled to perfection. Includes 1 side.
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave image

 

Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave

417 Biltmore Ave #4f, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit and Gravy$8.00
Biscuit with your choice of gravy
Biscuit and$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
More about Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buxton Chicken Palace

56 Patton Ave S&W Market, Asheville

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Seven hand cut all natural chicken nuggets, dill pickles.
SPECIAL: Buxton Chicken Parm$8.99
All natural fried chicken breast, herb garlic butter bun, sweet marinara, melty provolone cheese.
Buxton Classic Combo$10.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun. Served with waffle fries and a drink.
More about Buxton Chicken Palace
The Lobster Trap image

SEAFOOD

The Lobster Trap

35 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Bisque GF
A Maine classic prepared in the traditional manner
Maine Lobster Roll$35.00
Fresh sweet Maine Lobster chilled and served on a locally made brioche bun.
Gulf Coast Oysters (one dozen)$17.00
One dozen oysters from the Gulf Coast with cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon and crackers
More about The Lobster Trap
American Burger image

 

American Burger

33 Town Square Boulevard, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carolina Dog$6.50
Chili, Slaw, Onions and Mustard
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Fountain Drinks$2.50
More about American Burger
The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte image

 

The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte

100 Charlotte Street, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts (~1lb ea.)$7.79
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken! Such wonderful flavor! No hormones or antibiotics ever added. ( 2 breast per pack, ~ 1lb.)
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs (4ea., ~1lb pack)$6.89
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken.
No antibiotics, no hormones, flavorful lean protein.
Chop Shop Bacon (1lb - sliced)$13.49
Our local pastured heritage pork belly house cured and smoked - perfectly sliced.
More about The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
PIE.ZAA Pizza image

PIZZA

PIE.ZAA Pizza

46 Millard ave, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pie$32.00
Fresh Mozz. Marinara. For the true pizza enthusiast.
Special Pie$38.00
Rotating Special Pie. Follow @Pie_zaa on Instagram for the updated Monthly Special.
Roni Pie$36.00
Fresh Mozz. Marinara & Pepperoni
More about PIE.ZAA Pizza
Chai Pani image

 

Chai Pani

22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matchstick Okra Fries (Vegan)$10.99
Julienned “okra fries” tossed with salt & seasoning, served with a lime
wedge. Okra like you’ve never had it - one of our signature dishes.
*Dietary Modifications*
Gluten-Free- 99% gluten-free (fried in a shared fryer)
To-Go Saag Paneer & Rice$11.99
Spinach simmered with cumin, garam masala, fenugreek, tomatoes, paneer (Indian farmer's cheese), and a dash of cream. Served with basmati rice, raita, and pickled masala slaw. Please note, this is our convenient, single-package "to-go curry and rice" and does not come with daal or papadum. If you would like to add those items on they can be found under extras.
Naan$2.99
Flatbread cooked on our flattop griddle and brushed with ghee (clarified butter).
More about Chai Pani
Bargello image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bargello

7 Patton Avenue, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.00
Shaved Radish, Three Graces Feta, Aleppo Pepper, Sumac
(Vegetarian)
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$18.00
House Made Pasta, Parmesan Cream, Black Pepper
Falafels$13.00
Romesco, Warm Citrus Marinated Olives, Three Graces Feta
More about Bargello
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd

733 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2413 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
Full Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
Biscuit and$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
More about Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd
Laughing Seed Cafe image

 

Laughing Seed Cafe

40 Wall St, Asheville

Avg 4.1 (952 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Harmony Bowl (V, GFI, NFI)$17.00
HARMONY BOWL
Harmony Bowl: Mixed seasonal veggies (carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, Kale, Brown rice,
-Black beans: beans,olive oil, garlic, onion, bay leaves, oregano, cumin, coriander, chili powder, pepper, cayenne, salt
-SG: ginger root, garlic, sesame oil, tamri, lemon juice, basil, cayenne, canola/olive oil blend, silken tofu
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos (V, GFI, NFI)$15.00
-Cauliflower:salt, smoked paprika, onion powder, cauliflower
-Buffalo sauce:“Frank’s Red Hot”(distilled vinegar, cayenne, salt, water, canola oil, paprika, xanthan gum, garlic powder), “Earth Balance Vegan Butter”(vegetable oil blend, water, salt, pea protein isolate, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor, lactic acid, beta carotene)
-CR: Veganaise, chipotles, garlic, nutritional yeast, chili powder, chili flakes, chipotle vinegar, garlic powder, onion, salt, pepper, basil
corn tortilla
Seed Burger (V, GFI Bun OPTION, NFI)$15.00
-House made bun:canola/olive oil blend, AP flour, sugar, yeast, salt
-Seed patty:Beets, carrot, black bean, rice, roasted garlic, garlic oil, onions, worcestershire, salt, smoked paprika, rice flour
garnish: lettuce, tomato, red onion
-Garlic aioli:Vegenaise, garlic(powder, roasted) canola/olive oil blend
More about Laughing Seed Cafe
Buxton Hall BBQ image

 

Buxton Hall BBQ

32 Banks Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hush Puppies$6.00
7 hushpuppies w/ tartar sauce
Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
red sauce, slaw, pickles, choice of one side
Buffalo BBQ Fried Nuggets$12.00
eight Joyce Farms fried chicken nuggets, BBQ buffalo, crudites, ranch & blue cheese
More about Buxton Hall BBQ
Well-Bred Bakery & Café image

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Side Plate$9.00
Choice of 3 of our side salads.
Caprese Ciabatta$8.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatox and nut-free arugula pesto on a ciabatta roll, grilled to perfection. Includes one side.
Italian Ciabatta$8.00
Salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar, and dijon mayo on a ciabatta roll, grilled to perfection. Includes one side.
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Corner Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Corner Kitchen

3 Boston Way, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (11714 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pecan Crusted Trout$30.00
Sunburst Farms Trout, Ginger Sweet Potatoes, Brown Butter Green Beans, "Bourbon Sauce" Sweet Frites
Biltmore Village Reuben$15.00
House Cooked Corned Beef, Griddled Toasted Rye, Melted Swiss, Braised Sauerkraut, and Homemade 1000 Island Dressing, Choice of Side
Brasstown Burger$16.00
Big (8 oz.) Burger, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Bun, with Choice of Side
More about Corner Kitchen
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

1831 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Rings & Fries$5.75
The best of both crispy worlds! A basket of our hand-cut fries alongside our panko breaded onion rings. Served with our smoked paprika mayo.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
More about Farm Burger
Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd

1994 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
Biscuit and Gravy$8.00
Biscuit with your choice of gravy
Biscuit and$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
More about Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd
Pulp + Sprout image

 

Pulp + Sprout

233 S. Liberty Street, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Banh Mi$13.50
Seared mushroom mix, hummus, pickled veggies, sriracha aioli, sesame cabbage slaw, fresh cilantro on a sourdough baguette
Acai Bowl$11.50
acai, blueberry, banana, mango, oat milk puree topped with house made granola, goji, mulberries, fresh fruit, matcha, super-food cashew pudding
Morning Dew$10.25
Kale, Celery, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger
More about Pulp + Sprout
The Social - Asheville image

 

The Social - Asheville

1078 Tunnel Road Suites A&B, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Patty Melt$14.95
12 Boneless$13.95
Deep Fried Mushrooms$4.99
More about The Social - Asheville

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Asheville

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

Brisket

Cornbread

Mac And Cheese

Reuben

