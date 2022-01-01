Asheville American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Asheville

Moose Cafe image

 

Moose Cafe

570 BREVARD RD, ASHEVILLE

Avg 4.4 (1396 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Holiday Sides$12.99
A la a Carte - Quart Serving. Classic Macaroni & Cheese, Seasonal Spiced Apples, Steamed Cabbage, Homemade Coleslaw, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle.
Christmas Package Feast$59.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle. (Feeds up to 4)
Whole Pumpkin Pie$12.99
Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mighty Good Breakfast$13.00
two eggs, choice of protein (bacon, sausage), biscuit, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
Stuffed French$15.00
sausage and cheese stuffed french toast served with fruit and maple syrup
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
roasted tomatoes, bacon, cheddar omelette, chipotle aioli, croissant, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
Social image

 

Social

74 Patton Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Your Curation Cheese Fondue$8.95
Curate your own cheese fondue. Pick your own cheese fondue base and 3 mix-ins.
Fondue Stuffed French Toast*$12.95
Sugar-dusted brioche, chocolate fondue with the creamy flavor of milk chocolate,
caramel, wildberry purée, maple syrup,
and fresh berries | V
Soho Salad
Kale, spinach, fontina, rainbow carrots, red cabbage, pretzel croutons, cucumbers, and baby tomatoes | GF without croutons
Posana image

 

Posana

1 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
puffed rice, pork belly, onion, fried egg aioli, cider vinaigrette
Breadsticks$4.50
housemade, sesame seeds, butter, Theros olive oil
Kale Salad$11.00
Three Graces Manchego-style cheese, pumpkin seeds, currants, lemon, Theros olive oil
South of Philly image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

South of Philly

4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$10.00
French Fries$3.25
Grilled Chicken Philly
Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave image

 

Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave

417 Biltmore Ave #4f, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Sandwich$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
Biscuit and$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
Corner Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Corner Kitchen

3 Boston Way, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (11714 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Biltmore Village Reuben$15.00
House Cooked Corned Beef, Griddled Toasted Rye, Melted Swiss, Braised Sauerkraut, and Homemade 1000 Island Dressing, Choice of Side
Pecan Crusted Trout$30.00
Sunburst Farms Trout, Ginger Sweet Potatoes, Brown Butter Green Beans, "Bourbon Sauce" Sweet Frites
Brasstown Burger$16.00
Big (8 oz.) Burger, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Bun, with Choice of Side
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

1831 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ AVL image

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ AVL

135 Coxe Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Super Spud$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
Rye Knot image

FRENCH FRIES

Rye Knot

868 Merrimon Ave, Asheville

Avg 4 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SALMON ENTREE$28.00
*SALMON 28
Pan Seared Fresh Salmon in Lemon Dill Butter | Sautéed Asparagus | Risotto
BURGER$16.00
*CLASSIC BURGER 16
8 Oz. RK Ground Blend | Cheddar | LTO | Whiskey Pickles
| Mayo | Brioche Bun | Tallow Fries
VEG BURGER$16.00
GRATEFUL VEG 16
RK Black Bean & Beet Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Caramelized Onions | Maple Balsamic Reduction | Brioche Bun | Tallow (V-Vegetable Oil) Fries
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

10 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (5059 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pimento Cheese Fries$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
Basket of Fries$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Bone and Broth image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bone and Broth

94 Charlotte St, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2081 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steakhouse Burger$16.00
Chop Shop Custom ground patty | lettuce | tomato | bacon | caramelized onion | steak sauce | swiss
B&B Cheeseburger$14.00
chop shop custom ground patty | lettuce | tomato | Onion | pickle | dijonaise | cheddar
Grilled Caesar$13.00
romaine | smoked crouton | parmesan| candied bacon | cripsy capers | caesar dressing
Chestnut Asheville image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chestnut Asheville

48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.8 (9256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chestnut Kobe Burger$26.00
Grilled 8oz Kobe Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fontina, Bone Marrow Aioli, Crispy Onions, Sherry Pickled Mushrooms, Local Fancy Lettuce, City Bakery Brioche Bun, Truffle Fries
Lobster Bisque$10.00
Troy & Sons Oak Reserve Cream, Chives
Hand-Cut Truffle Fries$9.00
Parmesan-Rosemary Salt, White Truffle Oil, Herb Aioli (V)
Jack of the Wood image

SANDWICHES

Jack of the Wood

95 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.1 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Creekside Taphouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekside Taphouse

8 Beverly Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.6 (333 reviews)
Takeout
