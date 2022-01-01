Asheville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Asheville
More about Moose Cafe
Moose Cafe
570 BREVARD RD, ASHEVILLE
|Popular items
|Traditional Holiday Sides
|$12.99
A la a Carte - Quart Serving. Classic Macaroni & Cheese, Seasonal Spiced Apples, Steamed Cabbage, Homemade Coleslaw, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle.
|Christmas Package Feast
|$59.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle. (Feeds up to 4)
|Whole Pumpkin Pie
|$12.99
More about Sunny Point Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mighty Good Breakfast
|$13.00
two eggs, choice of protein (bacon, sausage), biscuit, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
|Stuffed French
|$15.00
sausage and cheese stuffed french toast served with fruit and maple syrup
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
roasted tomatoes, bacon, cheddar omelette, chipotle aioli, croissant, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
More about Social
Social
74 Patton Avenue, Asheville
|Popular items
|Your Curation Cheese Fondue
|$8.95
Curate your own cheese fondue. Pick your own cheese fondue base and 3 mix-ins.
|Fondue Stuffed French Toast*
|$12.95
Sugar-dusted brioche, chocolate fondue with the creamy flavor of milk chocolate,
caramel, wildberry purée, maple syrup,
and fresh berries | V
|Soho Salad
Kale, spinach, fontina, rainbow carrots, red cabbage, pretzel croutons, cucumbers, and baby tomatoes | GF without croutons
More about Posana
Posana
1 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.00
puffed rice, pork belly, onion, fried egg aioli, cider vinaigrette
|Breadsticks
|$4.50
housemade, sesame seeds, butter, Theros olive oil
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
Three Graces Manchego-style cheese, pumpkin seeds, currants, lemon, Theros olive oil
More about South of Philly
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
South of Philly
4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600, Asheville
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$10.00
|French Fries
|$3.25
|Grilled Chicken Philly
More about Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave
Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave
417 Biltmore Ave #4f, Asheville
|Popular items
|Classic Sandwich
|$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
|Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
|Biscuit and
|$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
More about Corner Kitchen
SEAFOOD
Corner Kitchen
3 Boston Way, Asheville
|Popular items
|Biltmore Village Reuben
|$15.00
House Cooked Corned Beef, Griddled Toasted Rye, Melted Swiss, Braised Sauerkraut, and Homemade 1000 Island Dressing, Choice of Side
|Pecan Crusted Trout
|$30.00
Sunburst Farms Trout, Ginger Sweet Potatoes, Brown Butter Green Beans, "Bourbon Sauce" Sweet Frites
|Brasstown Burger
|$16.00
Big (8 oz.) Burger, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Bun, with Choice of Side
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger
1831 Hendersonville Road, Asheville
|Popular items
|No. 4 - The Chicken Burger
|$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
|Build Your Own Chicken Burger!
|$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ AVL
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ AVL
135 Coxe Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|Super Spud
|$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
|BEAR Attack
|$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
|Mac Attack
|$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
More about Rye Knot
FRENCH FRIES
Rye Knot
868 Merrimon Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|SALMON ENTREE
|$28.00
*SALMON 28
Pan Seared Fresh Salmon in Lemon Dill Butter | Sautéed Asparagus | Risotto
|BURGER
|$16.00
*CLASSIC BURGER 16
8 Oz. RK Ground Blend | Cheddar | LTO | Whiskey Pickles
| Mayo | Brioche Bun | Tallow Fries
|VEG BURGER
|$16.00
GRATEFUL VEG 16
RK Black Bean & Beet Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Caramelized Onions | Maple Balsamic Reduction | Brioche Bun | Tallow (V-Vegetable Oil) Fries
More about Farm Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
10 Patton Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|Pimento Cheese Fries
|$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
|Basket of Fries
|$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
|Build Your Own Chicken Burger!
|$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
More about Bone and Broth
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bone and Broth
94 Charlotte St, Asheville
|Popular items
|Steakhouse Burger
|$16.00
Chop Shop Custom ground patty | lettuce | tomato | bacon | caramelized onion | steak sauce | swiss
|B&B Cheeseburger
|$14.00
chop shop custom ground patty | lettuce | tomato | Onion | pickle | dijonaise | cheddar
|Grilled Caesar
|$13.00
romaine | smoked crouton | parmesan| candied bacon | cripsy capers | caesar dressing
More about Chestnut Asheville
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Chestnut Asheville
48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|Chestnut Kobe Burger
|$26.00
Grilled 8oz Kobe Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fontina, Bone Marrow Aioli, Crispy Onions, Sherry Pickled Mushrooms, Local Fancy Lettuce, City Bakery Brioche Bun, Truffle Fries
|Lobster Bisque
|$10.00
Troy & Sons Oak Reserve Cream, Chives
|Hand-Cut Truffle Fries
|$9.00
Parmesan-Rosemary Salt, White Truffle Oil, Herb Aioli (V)