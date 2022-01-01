Asheville bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Asheville
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
Grilled cheese with cheddar and gruyere on home-made challah bread
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
|Curry Chicken Croissant
|$8.00
Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
More about Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd
733 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
|Biscuit Donuts
|$7.00
tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with housemade lemon curd
|Full Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville
|Popular items
|3 Side Plate
|$9.00
Choice of 3 of our side salads.
|2 Side Plate
|$7.00
Choice of 2 of our side salads.
|Black Bean Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.