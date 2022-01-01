Asheville breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Asheville

Moose Cafe image

 

Moose Cafe

570 BREVARD RD, ASHEVILLE

Avg 4.4 (1396 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Holiday Sides$12.99
A la a Carte - Quart Serving. Classic Macaroni & Cheese, Seasonal Spiced Apples, Steamed Cabbage, Homemade Coleslaw, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle.
Christmas Package Feast$59.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle. (Feeds up to 4)
Whole Pumpkin Pie$12.99
More about Moose Cafe
Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mighty Good Breakfast$13.00
two eggs, choice of protein (bacon, sausage), biscuit, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
Stuffed French$15.00
sausage and cheese stuffed french toast served with fruit and maple syrup
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
roasted tomatoes, bacon, cheddar omelette, chipotle aioli, croissant, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
More about Sunny Point Cafe
Social image

 

Social

74 Patton Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Your Curation Cheese Fondue$8.95
Curate your own cheese fondue. Pick your own cheese fondue base and 3 mix-ins.
Fondue Stuffed French Toast*$12.95
Sugar-dusted brioche, chocolate fondue with the creamy flavor of milk chocolate,
caramel, wildberry purée, maple syrup,
and fresh berries | V
Soho Salad
Kale, spinach, fontina, rainbow carrots, red cabbage, pretzel croutons, cucumbers, and baby tomatoes | GF without croutons
More about Social
Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave image

 

Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave

417 Biltmore Ave #4f, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Sandwich$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
Biscuit and$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
More about Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd

733 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2413 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
Biscuit Donuts$7.00
tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with housemade lemon curd
Full Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
More about Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd
Well-Bred Bakery & Café image

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Side Plate$9.00
Choice of 3 of our side salads.
2 Side Plate$7.00
Choice of 2 of our side salads.
Black Bean Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd

1994 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
Biscuit and Gravy$8.00
Biscuit with your choice of gravy
Classic Sandwich$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
More about Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd

