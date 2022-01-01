Asheville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Asheville
More about Moose Cafe
Moose Cafe
570 BREVARD RD, ASHEVILLE
|Popular items
|Traditional Holiday Sides
|$12.99
A la a Carte - Quart Serving. Classic Macaroni & Cheese, Seasonal Spiced Apples, Steamed Cabbage, Homemade Coleslaw, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle.
|Christmas Package Feast
|$59.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle. (Feeds up to 4)
|Whole Pumpkin Pie
|$12.99
More about Sunny Point Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mighty Good Breakfast
|$13.00
two eggs, choice of protein (bacon, sausage), biscuit, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
|Stuffed French
|$15.00
sausage and cheese stuffed french toast served with fruit and maple syrup
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
roasted tomatoes, bacon, cheddar omelette, chipotle aioli, croissant, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
More about Social
Social
74 Patton Avenue, Asheville
|Popular items
|Your Curation Cheese Fondue
|$8.95
Curate your own cheese fondue. Pick your own cheese fondue base and 3 mix-ins.
|Fondue Stuffed French Toast*
|$12.95
Sugar-dusted brioche, chocolate fondue with the creamy flavor of milk chocolate,
caramel, wildberry purée, maple syrup,
and fresh berries | V
|Soho Salad
Kale, spinach, fontina, rainbow carrots, red cabbage, pretzel croutons, cucumbers, and baby tomatoes | GF without croutons
More about Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave
Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave
417 Biltmore Ave #4f, Asheville
|Popular items
|Classic Sandwich
|$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
|Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
|Biscuit and
|$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
More about Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd
FRENCH FRIES
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd
733 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
|Biscuit Donuts
|$7.00
tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with housemade lemon curd
|Full Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville
|Popular items
|3 Side Plate
|$9.00
Choice of 3 of our side salads.
|2 Side Plate
|$7.00
Choice of 2 of our side salads.
|Black Bean Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
More about Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd
FRENCH FRIES
Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd
1994 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
|Biscuit and Gravy
|$8.00
Biscuit with your choice of gravy
|Classic Sandwich
|$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)