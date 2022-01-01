Asheville brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Wicked Weed
147 Coxe Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|Angel of Darkness
|$10.00
Angel of Darkness is fermented with over two pounds per gallon of whole blackberries, montmorency cherries, boysenberries, and raspberries. It is then aged in oloroso sherry casks for 10 months and blended and refermented with an additional two pounds per gallon of fruit.
|Kiwi Morte
|$10.00
American Sour Ale fermented with kiwi.
|24 Pack Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale
|$19.99
Fresh Pressed is a medium-bodied wheat ale that is hazy straw colored in nature. It is beautifully balanced with both sweet and bitter flavors . It's brewed with blood orange, ruby red grapefruit, and agave nectar.
FRENCH FRIES
Rye Knot
868 Merrimon Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|SALMON ENTREE
|$28.00
*SALMON 28
Pan Seared Fresh Salmon in Lemon Dill Butter | Sautéed Asparagus | Risotto
|BURGER
|$16.00
*CLASSIC BURGER 16
8 Oz. RK Ground Blend | Cheddar | LTO | Whiskey Pickles
| Mayo | Brioche Bun | Tallow Fries
|VEG BURGER
|$16.00
GRATEFUL VEG 16
RK Black Bean & Beet Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Caramelized Onions | Maple Balsamic Reduction | Brioche Bun | Tallow (V-Vegetable Oil) Fries
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Labs Kitchen & Tap
172 South Charlotte Street, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mushroom Pizza
|$18.00
Local mushroom, leek pesto, crispy leeks, house mozzarella, fontina and parmesan cheeses
|House Greens
|$12.00
Mixed greens, Feta cheese, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions, radish, red wine vinaigrette
|Sausage Pizza
|$16.00
House Italian sausage, roasted red pepper and onion, fresh garlic, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan
Wicked Weed Brewing
91 Biltmore Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|1/6 barrel Pernicious
|$94.00
The combination of juicy, tropical fruit-forward hops with heavy resinous American hops is the epitome of a West Coast IPA, made right here in the Southeast.
No taps provided, No deposit, $15 GC with keg return.
7.3% ABV.
|Red Angel Bottle
|$21.00
Barrel aged American sour with Raspberries
6.0% ABV
|Cider Bottle
|$10.00
A blend of three apples; gala, granny smith, and staymen.
ABV: 7.0%
Hillman Beer
25 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey Wrap
|$12.00
Roasted Turkey Salad, Pecan Pesto Mayo, Mixed Greens, Pickled Beet in Flour Tortilla Wrap
|Fried Buffalo Wrap
|$12.00
Fried Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Cheddar in flour Tortilla Wrap
Choose: Hot or Mild option
|Cuban
|$13.00
Slow Cooked Marinated Mojo Pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss, Dill Pickle, Yellow Mustard on Cuban Roll