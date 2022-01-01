Asheville brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Asheville

Wicked Weed image

 

Wicked Weed

147 Coxe Ave, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Angel of Darkness$10.00
Angel of Darkness is fermented with over two pounds per gallon of whole blackberries, montmorency cherries, boysenberries, and raspberries. It is then aged in oloroso sherry casks for 10 months and blended and refermented with an additional two pounds per gallon of fruit.
Kiwi Morte$10.00
American Sour Ale fermented with kiwi.
24 Pack Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale$19.99
Fresh Pressed is a medium-bodied wheat ale that is hazy straw colored in nature. It is beautifully balanced with both sweet and bitter flavors . It's brewed with blood orange, ruby red grapefruit, and agave nectar.
More about Wicked Weed
Rye Knot image

FRENCH FRIES

Rye Knot

868 Merrimon Ave, Asheville

Avg 4 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SALMON ENTREE$28.00
*SALMON 28
Pan Seared Fresh Salmon in Lemon Dill Butter | Sautéed Asparagus | Risotto
BURGER$16.00
*CLASSIC BURGER 16
8 Oz. RK Ground Blend | Cheddar | LTO | Whiskey Pickles
| Mayo | Brioche Bun | Tallow Fries
VEG BURGER$16.00
GRATEFUL VEG 16
RK Black Bean & Beet Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Caramelized Onions | Maple Balsamic Reduction | Brioche Bun | Tallow (V-Vegetable Oil) Fries
More about Rye Knot
White Labs Kitchen & Tap image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Labs Kitchen & Tap

172 South Charlotte Street, Asheville

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Pizza$18.00
Local mushroom, leek pesto, crispy leeks, house mozzarella, fontina and parmesan cheeses
House Greens$12.00
Mixed greens, Feta cheese, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions, radish, red wine vinaigrette
Sausage Pizza$16.00
House Italian sausage, roasted red pepper and onion, fresh garlic, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan
More about White Labs Kitchen & Tap
Hillman Beer image

 

Hillman Beer

25 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Turkey Wrap$12.00
Roasted Turkey Salad, Pecan Pesto Mayo, Mixed Greens, Pickled Beet in Flour Tortilla Wrap
Fried Buffalo Wrap$12.00
Fried Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Cheddar in flour Tortilla Wrap
Choose: Hot or Mild option
Cuban$13.00
Slow Cooked Marinated Mojo Pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss, Dill Pickle, Yellow Mustard on Cuban Roll
More about Hillman Beer
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Oyster House Brewing Company

625 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.3 (644 reviews)
Takeout
More about Oyster House Brewing Company

