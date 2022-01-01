Asheville burger restaurants you'll love
Wicked Weed
147 Coxe Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|Angel of Darkness
|$10.00
Angel of Darkness is fermented with over two pounds per gallon of whole blackberries, montmorency cherries, boysenberries, and raspberries. It is then aged in oloroso sherry casks for 10 months and blended and refermented with an additional two pounds per gallon of fruit.
|Kiwi Morte
|$10.00
American Sour Ale fermented with kiwi.
|24 Pack Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale
|$19.99
Fresh Pressed is a medium-bodied wheat ale that is hazy straw colored in nature. It is beautifully balanced with both sweet and bitter flavors . It's brewed with blood orange, ruby red grapefruit, and agave nectar.
Farm Burger
1831 Hendersonville Road, Asheville
|Popular items
|No. 4 - The Chicken Burger
|$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
|Build Your Own Chicken Burger!
|$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
10 Patton Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|Pimento Cheese Fries
|$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
|Basket of Fries
|$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
