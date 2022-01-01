Asheville burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Asheville

Wicked Weed image

 

Wicked Weed

147 Coxe Ave, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Angel of Darkness$10.00
Angel of Darkness is fermented with over two pounds per gallon of whole blackberries, montmorency cherries, boysenberries, and raspberries. It is then aged in oloroso sherry casks for 10 months and blended and refermented with an additional two pounds per gallon of fruit.
Kiwi Morte$10.00
American Sour Ale fermented with kiwi.
24 Pack Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale$19.99
Fresh Pressed is a medium-bodied wheat ale that is hazy straw colored in nature. It is beautifully balanced with both sweet and bitter flavors . It's brewed with blood orange, ruby red grapefruit, and agave nectar.
More about Wicked Weed
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

1831 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

10 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (5059 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pimento Cheese Fries$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
Basket of Fries$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
More about Farm Burger
Creekside Taphouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekside Taphouse

8 Beverly Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.6 (333 reviews)
Takeout
More about Creekside Taphouse

