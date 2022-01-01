Asheville sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Asheville
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Haywood Common
507 haywood rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$13.00
Grilled Joyce Farms chicken, heritage bacon, avocado ranch, pickled onion, bibb lettuce, toasted sourdough.
|Thai Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
Fried Joyce Farms chicken, Thai buffalo sauce, cabbage, carrot + onion slaw, fish sauce ponzu, herbs, charred ginger mayo, Hawaiian roll.
|Tuna Poke
|$18.00
Raw yellowfin tuna, coconut lime rice, fish sauce ponzu, avocado, radish, carrot, seaweed salad, herbs, sriracha lime mayo.
Wicked Weed
147 Coxe Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|Angel of Darkness
|$10.00
Angel of Darkness is fermented with over two pounds per gallon of whole blackberries, montmorency cherries, boysenberries, and raspberries. It is then aged in oloroso sherry casks for 10 months and blended and refermented with an additional two pounds per gallon of fruit.
|Kiwi Morte
|$10.00
American Sour Ale fermented with kiwi.
|24 Pack Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale
|$19.99
Fresh Pressed is a medium-bodied wheat ale that is hazy straw colored in nature. It is beautifully balanced with both sweet and bitter flavors . It's brewed with blood orange, ruby red grapefruit, and agave nectar.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
South of Philly
4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600, Asheville
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$10.00
|French Fries
|$3.25
|Grilled Chicken Philly
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buxton Chicken Palace
56 Patton Ave S&W Market, Asheville
|Popular items
|Classic w/Cheese Sandwich
|$8.99
All natural buttermilk fried chicken breast, American and pimento cheeses, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun.
|Naughy Or Nice Buxton
|$8.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, hot honey butter, pickled jalepeno, and black pepper bacon. A lil' naughty/A lil' nice. Limited time only!
|Buxton Classic Combo
|$10.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun. Served with waffle fries and a drink.
SANDWICHES
Silverball Subs
347 New Leicester HWY, Asheville
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Whole Sub
|$14.45
Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.
|Build Your Own Half Sub
|$8.25
Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.
|Italian Half
|$8.25
Sliced to Order Thumann's Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami and Provolone. dressed Silverball Style (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Oregano) for that classic NY/NJ deli taste. Our most popular Sub
La Bodega by Cúrate
32 S Lexington Avenue, Asheville
|Popular items
|Empanadilla de Costilla
|$4.00
Braised Apple Brandy Beef short rib with green olives and braised greens
|Empedrat | Bean Salad
|$6.00
Mixed heirloom bean salad, black olives, roasted vegetables, caperberries
|Bocadillo de Jamon
|$12.00
Serrano ham on a baguette with fresh grated tomato and manchego