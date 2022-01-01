Asheville sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Asheville

Haywood Common image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Haywood Common

507 haywood rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Grilled Joyce Farms chicken, heritage bacon, avocado ranch, pickled onion, bibb lettuce, toasted sourdough.
Thai Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Fried Joyce Farms chicken, Thai buffalo sauce, cabbage, carrot + onion slaw, fish sauce ponzu, herbs, charred ginger mayo, Hawaiian roll.
Tuna Poke$18.00
Raw yellowfin tuna, coconut lime rice, fish sauce ponzu, avocado, radish, carrot, seaweed salad, herbs, sriracha lime mayo.
Wicked Weed image

 

Wicked Weed

147 Coxe Ave, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Angel of Darkness$10.00
Angel of Darkness is fermented with over two pounds per gallon of whole blackberries, montmorency cherries, boysenberries, and raspberries. It is then aged in oloroso sherry casks for 10 months and blended and refermented with an additional two pounds per gallon of fruit.
Kiwi Morte$10.00
American Sour Ale fermented with kiwi.
24 Pack Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale$19.99
Fresh Pressed is a medium-bodied wheat ale that is hazy straw colored in nature. It is beautifully balanced with both sweet and bitter flavors . It's brewed with blood orange, ruby red grapefruit, and agave nectar.
South of Philly image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

South of Philly

4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$10.00
French Fries$3.25
Grilled Chicken Philly
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buxton Chicken Palace

56 Patton Ave S&W Market, Asheville

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic w/Cheese Sandwich$8.99
All natural buttermilk fried chicken breast, American and pimento cheeses, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun.
Naughy Or Nice Buxton$8.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, hot honey butter, pickled jalepeno, and black pepper bacon. A lil' naughty/A lil' nice. Limited time only!
Buxton Classic Combo$10.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun. Served with waffle fries and a drink.
Silverball Subs image

SANDWICHES

Silverball Subs

347 New Leicester HWY, Asheville

Avg 4.8 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Whole Sub$14.45
Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.
Build Your Own Half Sub$8.25
Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.
Italian Half$8.25
Sliced to Order Thumann's Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami and Provolone. dressed Silverball Style (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Oregano) for that classic NY/NJ deli taste. Our most popular Sub
La Bodega by Cúrate image

 

La Bodega by Cúrate

32 S Lexington Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadilla de Costilla$4.00
Braised Apple Brandy Beef short rib with green olives and braised greens
Empedrat | Bean Salad$6.00
Mixed heirloom bean salad, black olives, roasted vegetables, caperberries
Bocadillo de Jamon$12.00
Serrano ham on a baguette with fresh grated tomato and manchego
