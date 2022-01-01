Asheville Southern restaurants you'll love

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Southern restaurants in Asheville

Moose Cafe image

 

Moose Cafe

570 BREVARD RD, ASHEVILLE

Avg 4.4 (1396 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Holiday Sides$12.99
A la a Carte - Quart Serving. Classic Macaroni & Cheese, Seasonal Spiced Apples, Steamed Cabbage, Homemade Coleslaw, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle.
Christmas Package Feast$59.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle. (Feeds up to 4)
Whole Pumpkin Pie$12.99
More about Moose Cafe
Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mighty Good Breakfast$13.00
two eggs, choice of protein (bacon, sausage), biscuit, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
Stuffed French$15.00
sausage and cheese stuffed french toast served with fruit and maple syrup
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
roasted tomatoes, bacon, cheddar omelette, chipotle aioli, croissant, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
More about Sunny Point Cafe
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buxton Chicken Palace

56 Patton Ave S&W Market, Asheville

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic w/Cheese Sandwich$8.99
All natural buttermilk fried chicken breast, American and pimento cheeses, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun.
Naughy Or Nice Buxton$8.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, hot honey butter, pickled jalepeno, and black pepper bacon. A lil' naughty/A lil' nice. Limited time only!
Buxton Classic Combo$10.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun. Served with waffle fries and a drink.
More about Buxton Chicken Palace
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd

733 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2413 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
Biscuit Donuts$7.00
tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with housemade lemon curd
Full Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
More about Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd
Buxton Hall BBQ image

 

Buxton Hall BBQ

32 Banks Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hush Puppies$6.00
7 hushpuppies w/ tartar sauce
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
white bbq sauce, pimento & American cheese, bread and butter pickles, choice of one side
Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
red sauce, slaw, pickles, choice of one side
More about Buxton Hall BBQ
Banner pic

 

Nani's Piri Piri Chicken

1 Page Ave Suite 147, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Burger$10.99
Piri Piri seasoning, havarti cheese, Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun.
Green Bean Salad$4.49
haricot vert, roasted red bell peppers, vidalias, feta, aged apple cider vinaigrette.
Buttermilk Dressing$0.75
Great for dipping!
More about Nani's Piri Piri Chicken
Chestnut Asheville image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chestnut Asheville

48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.8 (9256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chestnut Kobe Burger$26.00
Grilled 8oz Kobe Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fontina, Bone Marrow Aioli, Crispy Onions, Sherry Pickled Mushrooms, Local Fancy Lettuce, City Bakery Brioche Bun, Truffle Fries
Lobster Bisque$10.00
Troy & Sons Oak Reserve Cream, Chives
Hand-Cut Truffle Fries$9.00
Parmesan-Rosemary Salt, White Truffle Oil, Herb Aioli (V)
More about Chestnut Asheville

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Asheville

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Grits

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cornbread

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston