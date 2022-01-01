Asheville Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Asheville
Moose Cafe
570 BREVARD RD, ASHEVILLE
|Popular items
|Traditional Holiday Sides
|$12.99
A la a Carte - Quart Serving. Classic Macaroni & Cheese, Seasonal Spiced Apples, Steamed Cabbage, Homemade Coleslaw, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle.
|Christmas Package Feast
|$59.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Hand-Peeled Mash Potatoes, Made from Scratch Turkey Gravy, Homestyle Cornbread Dressing, Country Style Green Beans, and Holiday Sweet Potato Souffle. (Feeds up to 4)
|Whole Pumpkin Pie
|$12.99
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mighty Good Breakfast
|$13.00
two eggs, choice of protein (bacon, sausage), biscuit, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
|Stuffed French
|$15.00
sausage and cheese stuffed french toast served with fruit and maple syrup
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
roasted tomatoes, bacon, cheddar omelette, chipotle aioli, croissant, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buxton Chicken Palace
56 Patton Ave S&W Market, Asheville
|Popular items
|Classic w/Cheese Sandwich
|$8.99
All natural buttermilk fried chicken breast, American and pimento cheeses, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun.
|Naughy Or Nice Buxton
|$8.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, hot honey butter, pickled jalepeno, and black pepper bacon. A lil' naughty/A lil' nice. Limited time only!
|Buxton Classic Combo
|$10.99
Buttermilk fried all natural chicken breast, dill pickles, toasted buttered bun. Served with waffle fries and a drink.
FRENCH FRIES
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd
733 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Popular items
|Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
|Biscuit Donuts
|$7.00
tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with housemade lemon curd
|Full Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
Buxton Hall BBQ
32 Banks Avenue, Asheville
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$6.00
7 hushpuppies w/ tartar sauce
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
white bbq sauce, pimento & American cheese, bread and butter pickles, choice of one side
|Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
red sauce, slaw, pickles, choice of one side
Nani's Piri Piri Chicken
1 Page Ave Suite 147, Asheville
|Popular items
|Chicken Burger
|$10.99
Piri Piri seasoning, havarti cheese, Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun.
|Green Bean Salad
|$4.49
haricot vert, roasted red bell peppers, vidalias, feta, aged apple cider vinaigrette.
|Buttermilk Dressing
|$0.75
Great for dipping!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Chestnut Asheville
48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville
|Popular items
|Chestnut Kobe Burger
|$26.00
Grilled 8oz Kobe Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fontina, Bone Marrow Aioli, Crispy Onions, Sherry Pickled Mushrooms, Local Fancy Lettuce, City Bakery Brioche Bun, Truffle Fries
|Lobster Bisque
|$10.00
Troy & Sons Oak Reserve Cream, Chives
|Hand-Cut Truffle Fries
|$9.00
Parmesan-Rosemary Salt, White Truffle Oil, Herb Aioli (V)