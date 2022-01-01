Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Aloo tikkis in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve aloo tikkis

6d453471-4c8c-4f0d-9877-c7cd0ef65c4b image

 

Chai Pani

22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aloo Tikki Chaat (Vegetarian)$11.99
Crispy Indian potato fritters (two) topped with crunchy chickpea noodles (sev) and served with spiced garbanzo bean stew. Tamarind chutney, green chutney, and sweetened yogurt are served on the side in the takeout version of this dish. To make it just like we would serve it if you were dining in simply add the potato fritters to the stew and top with tamarind chutney, then green chutney and lastly the sweet yogurt and its ready to be enjoyed!
*Dietary Modifications*
Dairy Free- Do not add sweet yogurt.
Gluten-free- n/a
Vegan- n/a
More about Chai Pani
Banner pic

 

Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B

5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B, ASHEVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aloo Tikki (Indian style potato patties)$8.99
Golden fried potato patty stuffed with peas, spices and herbs.
More about Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B

