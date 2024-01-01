Baked ziti in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve baked ziti
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Black Bear Pizza
3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville
|Baked Ziti
|$10.99
Penne pasta, baked with house made marinara and mozzarella
Favillas New York Pizza - 5 regent park blvd suite 107
5 Regent Park Boulevard, Asheville
|Baked Ziti Romano
|$12.99
Ziti pasta mixed with our fresh dinner sauce, ricotta cheese, & covered in melted mozzarella
|Baked Ziti
|$11.99
Ziti pasta mixed with our fresh dinner sauce & covered in melted mozzarella