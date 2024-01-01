Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve baked ziti

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Black Bear Pizza

3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Ziti$10.99
Penne pasta, baked with house made marinara and mozzarella
More about Black Bear Pizza
Banner pic

 

Favillas New York Pizza - 5 regent park blvd suite 107

5 Regent Park Boulevard, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Ziti Romano$12.99
Ziti pasta mixed with our fresh dinner sauce, ricotta cheese, & covered in melted mozzarella
Baked Ziti$11.99
Ziti pasta mixed with our fresh dinner sauce & covered in melted mozzarella
More about Favillas New York Pizza - 5 regent park blvd suite 107

