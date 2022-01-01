Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Asheville

Asheville restaurants that serve biryani

Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B

5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B, ASHEVILLE

Chicken Biryani$18.99
A savory chicken and layered rice dish with aromatic flavors cooked with chicken, cardamom, mint and rose water and saffron. (G.F)
Lamb Biryani$19.99
Aromatic flavor basmati rice cooked with lamb, cardamom, mint and saffron rose water.
Shrimp Biryani$19.99
Aromatic flavor basmati rice cooked with lamb, cardamom, mint and saffron rose water.
Andaaz

28 Hendersonville Rd., Asheville

Chicken Biryani (V, GF)$21.00
Vegetable Biryani (V, GF)$19.00
Lamb Biryani (V, GF)$23.00
