Biryani in Asheville

Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B
5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B, ASHEVILLE
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.99
A savory chicken and layered rice dish with aromatic flavors cooked with chicken, cardamom, mint and rose water and saffron. (G.F)
|Lamb Biryani
|$19.99
Aromatic flavor basmati rice cooked with lamb, cardamom, mint and saffron rose water.
|Shrimp Biryani
|$19.99
Aromatic flavor basmati rice cooked with lamb, cardamom, mint and saffron rose water.