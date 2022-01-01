Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buxton Chicken Palace
56 Patton Ave S&W Market, Asheville
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried chicken breast, dill pickles, tangy black pepper buffalo sauce, ranch slaw topping. *spicy*
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Mind
285 Haywood Road, Suite 10, Asheville
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Pickled red onions, hot cherry pepper, provolone, ranch, geraldine's bread