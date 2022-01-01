Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buxton Chicken Palace

56 Patton Ave S&W Market, Asheville

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried chicken breast, dill pickles, tangy black pepper buffalo sauce, ranch slaw topping. *spicy*
More about Buxton Chicken Palace
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Mind

285 Haywood Road, Suite 10, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Pickled red onions, hot cherry pepper, provolone, ranch, geraldine's bread
More about Pizza Mind

