Burritos in Asheville

Asheville restaurants that serve burritos

Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scramble eggs, serranos, peppers & onions, cheddar, chorizo or tofu chorizo, red salsa, cilantro crema, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +12)
More about Sunny Point Cafe
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito image

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Item pic

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café

