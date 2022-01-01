Burritos in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve burritos
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
scramble eggs, serranos, peppers & onions, cheddar, chorizo or tofu chorizo, red salsa, cilantro crema, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +12)
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.