Cake in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve cake

Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill image

 

Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill

1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$9.00
3 Layer chocolate on chocolate on chocolate:)
Haupia Cake$9.00
Coconut layer cake coated in toasted coconut.
More about Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Carrot Cakes$6.00
Peach Pound Cake$8.00
Pound Cake Bits$10.00
More about Sunny Point Cafe
Black Bear Pizza image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Black Bear Pizza

3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$5.00
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$5.00
More about Black Bear Pizza
Item pic

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Strussel Cake$3.50
Mousse Cake$5.00
Lemon Creme Cake$7.00
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
The Lobster Trap image

SEAFOOD

The Lobster Trap

35 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2446 reviews)
Takeout
Tuxedo Cake$11.00
Moist chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate mousse and sweet white chocolate filling.
Trap Crab Cakes$33.00
Two fresh lump crab cakes over house tarter sauce and served with vinegar slaw and corn pudding.
More about The Lobster Trap
Item pic

PIZZA

PIE.ZAA Pizza

46 Millard ave, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birthday Cake$4.50
funfetti sugar cookie base is rolled in sugar, filled with blue vanilla buttercream, and topped with even more sprinkles.
More about PIE.ZAA Pizza
Laughing Seed Cafe image

 

Laughing Seed Cafe

40 Wall St, Asheville

Avg 4.1 (952 reviews)
Takeout
Oyster Mushroom Grit Cake$12.00
V, GFI, NFI
Charred Oyster Mushrooms served over an herbed grit cake with a citrus jalapeño and yellow pepper sauce, topped with crispy onions.
Raw Cheese Cake (V, GFI, RAW)$10.00
V, GFI, Raw
contains nuts!
rotating seasonal vegan cheesecake
base cheesecake (flavors and thus ingredients can change):
cashews, agave, coconut oil, lime juice, vanilla, coconut, dates, walnuts, sunflower seeds
More about Laughing Seed Cafe
Item pic

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
Chocolate Fudge Cake$7.00
Rich chocolate buttermilk cake topped with chocolate ganache.
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Bone and Broth image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bone and Broth

94 Charlotte St, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2081 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Olive Oil Cake$8.00
lemon olive oil cake | raspberry beet coulis | lavender amaranth crumble
Lion's Mane Mushroom Cakes$14.00
Lion's Mane mushroom | red pepper | celery | red onion | sambal aioli | sunflower sprouts
More about Bone and Broth
South of Philly image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

South of Philly

4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Tie Chocolate Cake$6.00
Red Velvet Cake$6.00
More about South of Philly

