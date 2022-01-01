Cake in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve cake
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
3 Layer chocolate on chocolate on chocolate:)
|Haupia Cake
|$9.00
Coconut layer cake coated in toasted coconut.
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Kid's Carrot Cakes
|$6.00
|Peach Pound Cake
|$8.00
|Pound Cake Bits
|$10.00
Black Bear Pizza
3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$5.00
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville
|Pecan Strussel Cake
|$3.50
|Mousse Cake
|$5.00
|Lemon Creme Cake
|$7.00
The Lobster Trap
35 Patton Ave, Asheville
|Tuxedo Cake
|$11.00
Moist chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate mousse and sweet white chocolate filling.
|Trap Crab Cakes
|$33.00
Two fresh lump crab cakes over house tarter sauce and served with vinegar slaw and corn pudding.
PIE.ZAA Pizza
46 Millard ave, Asheville
|Birthday Cake
|$4.50
funfetti sugar cookie base is rolled in sugar, filled with blue vanilla buttercream, and topped with even more sprinkles.
Laughing Seed Cafe
40 Wall St, Asheville
|Oyster Mushroom Grit Cake
|$12.00
V, GFI, NFI
Charred Oyster Mushrooms served over an herbed grit cake with a citrus jalapeño and yellow pepper sauce, topped with crispy onions.
|Raw Cheese Cake (V, GFI, RAW)
|$10.00
V, GFI, Raw
contains nuts!
rotating seasonal vegan cheesecake
base cheesecake (flavors and thus ingredients can change):
cashews, agave, coconut oil, lime juice, vanilla, coconut, dates, walnuts, sunflower seeds
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$7.00
Rich chocolate buttermilk cake topped with chocolate ganache.
Bone and Broth
94 Charlotte St, Asheville
|Lemon Olive Oil Cake
|$8.00
lemon olive oil cake | raspberry beet coulis | lavender amaranth crumble
|Lion's Mane Mushroom Cakes
|$14.00
Lion's Mane mushroom | red pepper | celery | red onion | sambal aioli | sunflower sprouts