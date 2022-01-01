Calamari in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve calamari
More about Haywood Common
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Haywood Common
507 haywood rd, Asheville
|Calamari App
|$15.00
Fried calamari, frisee, charred ginger mayo, pickled onion, pepperoncini.
|Calamari Banh Mi
|$15.00
Fried calamari, charred ginger mayo, arugula, herbs, pickled carrot + cabbage, cucumber, pepperoncini, baguette.
More about Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville
|Sweet Chili Tossed Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
Served with the iconic Thai Mae Ploy Sweet Chile sauce.