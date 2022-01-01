Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve calamari

Haywood Common image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Haywood Common

507 haywood rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari App$15.00
Fried calamari, frisee, charred ginger mayo, pickled onion, pepperoncini.
Calamari Banh Mi$15.00
Fried calamari, charred ginger mayo, arugula, herbs, pickled carrot + cabbage, cucumber, pepperoncini, baguette.
More about Haywood Common
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill image

 

Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill

1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Tossed Crispy Calamari$15.00
Served with the iconic Thai Mae Ploy Sweet Chile sauce.
More about Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
Chestnut Asheville image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chestnut Asheville

48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.8 (9256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Calamari$10.00
Spanish Calamari Salad$15.00
Crispy Calamari, Local Kale, Currants, Pine Nuts, Sherry Vinaigrette, Grana Padano, Saffron Aioli
More about Chestnut Asheville

