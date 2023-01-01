Cannolis in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Black Bear Pizza
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Black Bear Pizza
3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville
|Cannoli
|$6.76
2 cannolis per order
More about The Local Pizza Joint
The Local Pizza Joint
707 Merrimon Ave STE B, Asheville
|Large Chocolate Covered Cannoli
|$5.00
|Cannoli 4-Pack
|$17.00
Four of our classic cannolis, 2 regular and 2 chocolate covered.
More about White Lab's Kitchen and Tap
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Lab's Kitchen and Tap
172 South Charlotte Street, Asheville
|Obi-Wan Cannolis
|$5.00
2 cannolis with chocolate filling, dipped in coconut, and drizzled with home made chocolate syrup. The perfect way to celebrate defeating the Droid Army!