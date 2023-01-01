Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve cannolis

Consumer pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Black Bear Pizza

3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$6.76
2 cannolis per order
More about Black Bear Pizza
Item pic

 

The Local Pizza Joint

707 Merrimon Ave STE B, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chocolate Covered Cannoli$5.00
Cannoli 4-Pack$17.00
Four of our classic cannolis, 2 regular and 2 chocolate covered.
More about The Local Pizza Joint
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Lab's Kitchen and Tap

172 South Charlotte Street, Asheville

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Obi-Wan Cannolis$5.00
2 cannolis with chocolate filling, dipped in coconut, and drizzled with home made chocolate syrup. The perfect way to celebrate defeating the Droid Army!
More about White Lab's Kitchen and Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville

Quesadillas

Curry Chicken

Pretzels

Lobsters

Cheese Pizza

French Onion Soup

Gobi Manchurian

Pies

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (219 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston