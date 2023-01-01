Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Galactic Pizza image

 

Galactic Pizza

339 Sardis RD, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich Ciabatta$11.00
More about Galactic Pizza
West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen image

 

West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen

401 Haywood Road, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken breast, tomato, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, balsamic reduction, basil chiffonade, hoagie
More about West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville

Home Fries

Honey Chicken

Biryani

Street Tacos

Fish Tacos

Chicken Soup

Vada

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston