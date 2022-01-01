Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve carrot cake

Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Carrot Cakes$6.00
More about Sunny Point Cafe
Black Bear Pizza image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Black Bear Pizza

3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Black Bear Pizza
Item pic

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$7.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Item pic

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville

Chili

Meatloaf

Pretzels

Cheese Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Chorizo Burritos

Lox

Baklava

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston