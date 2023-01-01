Cheesy bread in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve cheesy bread
More about Asheville Pizza South - 1850 Hendersonville Road Suite A
Asheville Pizza South - 1850 Hendersonville Road Suite A
1850 Hendersonville Road Suite A, Asheville
|12" Cheesy Bread Sticks
|$10.99
Garlic butter and cheese on a 12" or 15" crust cut into strips. Served with a side of pizza sauce
|15" Cheesy Bread Sticks
|$15.49
Garlic butter and cheese on a 12" or 15" crust cut into strips. Served with a side of pizza sauce