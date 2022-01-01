Chicken burgers in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve chicken burgers
Farm Burger
1831 Hendersonville Road, Asheville
|No. 4 - The Chicken Burger
|$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
|Build Your Own Chicken Burger!
|$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Farm Burger
10 Patton Ave, Asheville
