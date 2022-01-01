Chicken burgers in Asheville

Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve chicken burgers

No. 4 - The Chicken Burger image

 

Farm Burger

1831 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
More about Farm Burger
Build Your Own Chicken Burger! image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

10 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (5059 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
More about Farm Burger
Chicken Burger image

 

Nani's Piri Piri Chicken

1 Page Ave Suite 147, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burger$10.99
Piri Piri seasoning, havarti cheese, Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun.
More about Nani's Piri Piri Chicken

