Chicken parmesan in Asheville
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Black Bear Pizza
3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville
|Chicken Parmesan - BD
|$11.44
sautéed, fried or grilled chicken topped with marinara and melted mozzarella served with spaghetti
Favillas New York Pizza - 5 regent park blvd suite 107
5 Regent Park Boulevard, Asheville
|16" Chicken Parmesan
|$24.99
Freshly made chicken cutlets with dinner sauce, melted mozzarella, light ricotta topping with fresh basil & Romano cheese