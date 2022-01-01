Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Chicken Tikka Roll image

 

Chai Pani

22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Roll$11.99
Chargrilled boneless Joyce Farms chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice,
kashmiri chilli paste, and North Indian spices. Wrapped in hot-buttered
naan with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita.
*Dietary Modifications*
Gluten-Free- Substitute rice instead of naan, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney>
Dairy-Free- Substitute naan with paratha, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney.
More about Chai Pani
Consumer pic

 

Andaaz

28 Hendersonville Rd., Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mur-muri Rolls$10.00
More about Andaaz

Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville

Fried Pickles

Cuban Sandwiches

Bisque

Baklava

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Lobster Rolls

Enchiladas

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston