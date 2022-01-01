Chicken tikka in Asheville
Chai Pani
22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville
|Chicken Tikka Roll
|$11.99
Chargrilled boneless Joyce Farms chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice,
kashmiri chilli paste, and North Indian spices. Wrapped in hot-buttered
naan with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita.
*Dietary Modifications*
Gluten-Free- Substitute rice instead of naan, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney>
Dairy-Free- Substitute naan with paratha, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney.