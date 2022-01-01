Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Loretta's Café image

 

Loretta's Café

114 N Lexington Ave., Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Caramel Pecan Bar$3.25
More about Loretta's Café
Item pic

 

La Bodega by Curate

32 S Lexington Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Chocolate Bar$8.00
Cacao Sampaka's pistachio and dark chocolate bar from Barcelona
More about La Bodega by Curate

