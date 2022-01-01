Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate bars in
Asheville
/
Asheville
/
Chocolate Bars
Asheville restaurants that serve chocolate bars
Loretta's Café
114 N Lexington Ave., Asheville
No reviews yet
Chocolate Caramel Pecan Bar
$3.25
More about Loretta's Café
La Bodega by Curate
32 S Lexington Avenue, Asheville
No reviews yet
Pistachio Chocolate Bar
$8.00
Cacao Sampaka's pistachio and dark chocolate bar from Barcelona
More about La Bodega by Curate
Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville
Chocolate Fudge
Turkey Clubs
Margherita Pizza
Chai Lattes
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Quiche
Kale Salad
Lobsters
More near Asheville to explore
Greer
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
Avg 4.8
(14 restaurants)
Waynesville
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Cashiers
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Sylva
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Mills River
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Flat Rock
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Johnson City
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(614 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston