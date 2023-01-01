Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Asheville
/
Asheville
/
Chocolate Croissants
Asheville restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Well-Bred Bakery & Cafe in Biltmore Village
6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$3.00
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Cafe in Biltmore Village
La Bodega by Curate
32 S Lexington Avenue, Asheville
No reviews yet
Hazelnut Chocolate Croissant
$8.00
More about La Bodega by Curate
