Clams in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve clams
More about The Lobster Trap
SEAFOOD
The Lobster Trap
35 Patton Ave, Asheville
|Double Lobster Trap Clam Bake GF
|$89.00
Your choice of 2 Maine lobsters OR 2 lbs King crab legs OR 1 Maine lobster and 1 lb of King Crab legs. Served with 12 littleneck clams, 24 mussels, 1 lb shrimp, 2 ears of corn, 8 small potatoes. Includes bib, cocktail sauce and butter.
|Lobster Trap Clam Bake GF
|$60.00
1 live Maine lobster (OR 1 lb King Crab legs), 8 littleneck clams, 16 mussels, 1/2 lb shrimp, 2 ears of corn, 6 small potatoes. Includes bib, cocktail sauce and butter.