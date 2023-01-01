Clams in Asheville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD

The Lobster Trap

35 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2446 reviews)
Takeout
Double Lobster Trap Clam Bake GF$89.00
Your choice of 2 Maine lobsters OR 2 lbs King crab legs OR 1 Maine lobster and 1 lb of King Crab legs. Served with 12 littleneck clams, 24 mussels, 1 lb shrimp, 2 ears of corn, 8 small potatoes. Includes bib, cocktail sauce and butter.
Lobster Trap Clam Bake GF$60.00
1 live Maine lobster (OR 1 lb King Crab legs), 8 littleneck clams, 16 mussels, 1/2 lb shrimp, 2 ears of corn, 6 small potatoes. Includes bib, cocktail sauce and butter.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chestnut Asheville

48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.8 (9256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clam Linguine$20.00
House Pasta, NC Littleneck Clams, Spring Onion Nage, Red Peppers, Asparagus Coins, Fennel Confit, Smoked Tomato Oil, Grana Padano, Parsley
